|
|
Angel in Our Family Age 86 of North St. Paul Survived by loving husband of 68 years, Jim; children, Randy (Debra), David, & Lori; grandchildren, Molly, Kari, Alicia, & Abby; 5 great grandchildren. Funeral Service Thursday, August 22, 2019 at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, 11:00 AM with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019