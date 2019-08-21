Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Barbara J. KIEKHAFER

Barbara J. KIEKHAFER Obituary
Angel in Our Family Age 86 of North St. Paul Survived by loving husband of 68 years, Jim; children, Randy (Debra), David, & Lori; grandchildren, Molly, Kari, Alicia, & Abby; 5 great grandchildren. Funeral Service Thursday, August 22, 2019 at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, 11:00 AM with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019
