Age 78, of Eden Prairie, MN Passed away on August 22, 2019. Preceded in death by beloved husband Guy; parents, Warren C. Johnson and Gladys H. Johnson and sister, Mitzi Nowlin. She was a matriarch of a large and inclusive family. Survived by brother, Frederick (Mary) Johnson; niece, Ann (Carlton) Linton and children Justice and Cage; niece, Jane (Zach) Sheffler and son, James; nephew, Bryce (Elizabeth) Johnson and children Dylan and Sloane; nephew, Devon (Jennifer) Johnson and children Maddy and Gavin; Auntie Jeannie Sedoff and many loving cousins; "kiddos" Lisa (Rich) Anderson, Larry Schoenecker, Paul (Jen) Schoenecker, Bob Schoenecker, Sue Schoenecker, Dave (Kim) Schoenecker, Shelley (Andy) Schoenecker Moats and Josh (Ali) Guetzkow; grandchildren, Tara Anderson, Marissa Anderson, Danny Schoenecker, Derek Schoenecker, Katie (David) Weeres, Sam Schoenecker, Matt (Steph) McMullen, Morgan Schoenecker and Murphy Schoenecker; great granddaughter, Penelope Weeres; sister-in-law, Donna Krengel; and dear friends, Roger and Elvina Nelson. Barbie was loved by all who knew her. She shared a deep and enduring love with her husband Guy. She had an exceptional ability to care for others before herself including her husband, sister and mother. She was a counselor to many. "Oh Honey". She had a passion for sewing and made gifts for many. She had a special love for her dogs and her 1 legged goose. Memorials preferred to: Bridging, 201 West 87th St., Bloominton, MN 55420, Bridging.org. Visitation 5-7 PM Tuesday, September 3 at Washburn-McReavy Eden Prairie Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wed nesday, September 4 at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Eden Prairie Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400 7625 Mitchell Road (1 blk N of Hwy 5)
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019