Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Eden Prairie Chapel
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
(952) 975-0400
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Eden Prairie Chapel
7625 Mitchell Road
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Pax Christi Catholic Community
12100 Pioneer Trail
Eden Prairie, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Pax Christi Catholic Community
12100 Pioneer Trail
Eden Prairie, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara SCHOENECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. "Barbie" SCHOENECKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. "Barbie" SCHOENECKER Obituary
Age 78, of Eden Prairie, MN Passed away on August 22, 2019. Preceded in death by beloved husband Guy; parents, Warren C. Johnson and Gladys H. Johnson and sister, Mitzi Nowlin. She was a matriarch of a large and inclusive family. Survived by brother, Frederick (Mary) Johnson; niece, Ann (Carlton) Linton and children Justice and Cage; niece, Jane (Zach) Sheffler and son, James; nephew, Bryce (Elizabeth) Johnson and children Dylan and Sloane; nephew, Devon (Jennifer) Johnson and children Maddy and Gavin; Auntie Jeannie Sedoff and many loving cousins; "kiddos" Lisa (Rich) Anderson, Larry Schoenecker, Paul (Jen) Schoenecker, Bob Schoenecker, Sue Schoenecker, Dave (Kim) Schoenecker, Shelley (Andy) Schoenecker Moats and Josh (Ali) Guetzkow; grandchildren, Tara Anderson, Marissa Anderson, Danny Schoenecker, Derek Schoenecker, Katie (David) Weeres, Sam Schoenecker, Matt (Steph) McMullen, Morgan Schoenecker and Murphy Schoenecker; great granddaughter, Penelope Weeres; sister-in-law, Donna Krengel; and dear friends, Roger and Elvina Nelson. Barbie was loved by all who knew her. She shared a deep and enduring love with her husband Guy. She had an exceptional ability to care for others before herself including her husband, sister and mother. She was a counselor to many. "Oh Honey". She had a passion for sewing and made gifts for many. She had a special love for her dogs and her 1 legged goose. Memorials preferred to: Bridging, 201 West 87th St., Bloominton, MN 55420, Bridging.org. Visitation 5-7 PM Tuesday, September 3 at Washburn-McReavy Eden Prairie Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wed nesday, September 4 at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Eden Prairie Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400 7625 Mitchell Road (1 blk N of Hwy 5)
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now