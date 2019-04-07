Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara J. (Hermann) WEWERS Obituary
Age 70, of Hugo Passed away on April 2, 2019 Survived by loving husband of 51 years, Joseph; daughter, Sheila Wewers (Jay Hill); twin sons, Joseph and Michael; grandchildren, Kennedy Hill (Josh Petit) and Hunter Hill, Bailey and Kortney Wewers; great grandchildren, Caleb and Damian Hill; siblings, Chris (Larry) Rauch, Pat (Mike) Klein, Betty Bachmeier and Kathy Hart; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents, James and Elizabeth. She was a selflessly devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with family; especially the children. Grammie enjoyed baking treats for all occasions, traveling and spending time at the family cabin. Barb was highly respected as a Full Charge Bookkeeper, providing services to many. Gathering Thursday, April 11th from 4-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, April 12th (gathering 10-11 AM) at the funeral home. Private interment. ~ Harvey
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
