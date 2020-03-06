|
|
Age 91, of Brainerd Died Monday, March 2, 2020 Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Woodland Care Center Chapel, located at 100 Buffalo Hills Lane East, Brainerd, MN. Barbara Jane (Walker) McDowell was born on May 16, 1928 to Russell and Jessie (McNitt) Walker in Duluth, MN. Barbara graduated from Central High School in Duluth, the University of Minnesota Minneapolis with a BA in Journalism and with a Master's degree in Library Science from Mankato State University. Barbara married Robert D. McDowell on September 30, 1950. Barb worked as a Library Media Specialist for the Roseville Area Schools. Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Julie (Bob) Despot, Rev. Russ (Becky) McDowell, Rob (Teresa) McDowell, and Jane (Dave) McDowell-Johnson, seven grandchildren and seven great grand children. Arrangements have been entrusted to: Brenny Family Funeral Chapel 218.828.5051
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020