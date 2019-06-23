|
|
Mrs. Barbara Sullivan, age 89, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Oak Park Senior Living after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family. Mrs. Sullivan, nee Barbara Jane Gast, was born in Stillwater, MN, where she remained a lifelong resident. Barbara was the 3rd of 6 children, born of Harry and Ada (Knott) Gast. On March 4, 1950 she was united in marriage to David Sullivan. She is preceded in death by her husband David Sullivan, son-in-law Wayne (Kathy) Helgason, sister Margaret (Jim) Clarey, sister Shirley (John) Clarey, sister Phyllis (Glenn) Maes and brother Russell (Billie Jean) Gast. She is survived by her 6 children Colleen Sullivan, Kathleen (Marvin Petzel) Helgason, Maureen (Ted) Thomsen, Jeremiah (Kristi) Sullivan, Mary Beth Junker and Michele (Derek) Curran; sister Linda (Robert) Riley; sister-in-law Billie Jean Gast; grandchildren Keely (James) Brenno), Eric (Anna) Helgason, David Curran, Daniel (Ashley) Curran, Derrian Curran, Jordan (Brittaney) Junker, Alexis Junker and Robert Junker; along with 8 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all of the staff at Lakeview Hospice and Oak Park Senior Living where Barbara resided for the past year. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She came from a large family, which encouraged her to have a large family of her own, which was one of the most meaningful aspects of her life for her. The family prefers memorials to Lakeview Hospice and Oak Park Senior Living. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Church of St. Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater and also for one hour prior to the Mass at church on Wednesday. Private family burial at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019