Age 87 , formerly of Roseville, MN Survived by husband Harold, children Sue (Rod) Carter, Kay (John) Mead, Tom (Laurie) Danley, Linda Moes, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grand children. Barb was a faithful servant all her life and loved cooking, gardening, traveling and most of all her family. She will be deeply missed by all. Special thanks to Breck Homes for their loving care. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of St. Paul or St. Christopher's Episcopal Church (Roseville) Alter Guild.