Age 92 of Bloomington, MN Formerly of Deephaven, MN Passed away March 18, 2019. She was born November 28, 1926 to Paul and Jannette Jansen in St. Paul, MN. Barbara grew up in St. Paul and attended St. Mark's School, St. Paul Central H.S., and graduated from the University of Minnesota majoring in Art and Advertising. She married Thomas Samuel Maple Jr. February 11, 1950. As an inseparable team, Tom and Barbara raised their family in Cottagewood, USA. Barbara will be remembered for her energy, can-do attitude, sense of humor, and signature smile. Barbara became a serious runner back when it was known as jogging. Rarely missing a daily run, she was often joined by the neighborhood dogs who knew a dog lover when they saw one. She was an accomplished needlework artist and knitter. Ever the entertainer, she opened her home frequently to her large family, the Acorn Ridge Cook Group, countless friends, and sailors from around the globe. Be it raising children, volunteering in the community, or meticulously tracking sailboat race details, she ran a tight ship. She is preceded in death by husband Thomas, siblings Katherine, Jannette (Quast) and Paul W. She is survived by daughters, Kate Maple (William Driver), Margaret Hill (Mark), Nancy Ellsworth (Tom), Anne Maple (Scott Carpenter), son Thomas Maple III (Kaylen); grandchildren, Jeremy Driver (Stacia), Elspeth Driver (Patrick Hammett), Charlie Driver, Jannette Peterson, Elizabeth Skilbeck (Christopher), Sally Butler (Tim), Jesse Hill (Katie), Sam Hill (Erika), Katie Sundby (Tim), Anne Levine (Matt), Paul Carpenter, Muriel Carpenter, Phillip Maple, Matthew Maple, Pete Maple, Robbie Maple; fourteen great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of Barbara's care givers at Friendship Village of Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and to the Cottagewood Community Foundation. Funeral Prayer Service, Friday, March 29 at 11 AM, with visitation one hour prior, all at Pax Christi Catholic Church, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie. Interment Thursday, March 28th at 2:15pm at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 612-825-2435
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019