Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:30 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Barbara Jean BRAUNIG Obituary
Age 68, of St. Paul Passed away January 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Lois Braunig. Survived by siblings, Margaret (Tim) Knobloch, Susan (Michael) Jendro, Walter Jr. (Jeanne) and Richard (Kelly); nieces and nephews; other family and friends. Graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and retired from AT&T. Memorial visitation 1-3 PM Saturday, February 22, with a brief prayer service at 2:30 PM, at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME (ROSEVILLE), 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
