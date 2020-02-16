|
|
Age 68, of St. Paul Passed away January 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Lois Braunig. Survived by siblings, Margaret (Tim) Knobloch, Susan (Michael) Jendro, Walter Jr. (Jeanne) and Richard (Kelly); nieces and nephews; other family and friends. Graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and retired from AT&T. Memorial visitation 1-3 PM Saturday, February 22, with a brief prayer service at 2:30 PM, at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME (ROSEVILLE), 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020