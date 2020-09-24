Of Minnetonka Died on Friday September 18, 2020 at 7:30pm. Born on November 22, 1943, 76 years old. Daughter of Frances and Roy Wyland. Sisters: Lois (Deceased), Kathy, Joyce Children: Ethan Flatten, Teig Flatten, Jim Vold. Grandchildren: Katrina Flatten, DJ Vold, Paul Vold. Graduated from North High School in 1961 and Methodist nursing school in 1965. She enjoyed socializing with friends and neighbors, organizing card playing groups and travel Barbara, unapologetically, could single-handedly fill a room with boisterous laughter. Funeral Saturday 11 AM at Gearty-Delmore Plymouth Chapel, 15800 37th Ave N. @ Vicksburg Lane. Visitation 10 AM Saturday. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Cancer Society
