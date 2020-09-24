1/1
Barbara Jean (Wyland) FLATTEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Minnetonka Died on Friday September 18, 2020 at 7:30pm. Born on November 22, 1943, 76 years old. Daughter of Frances and Roy Wyland. Sisters: Lois (Deceased), Kathy, Joyce Children: Ethan Flatten, Teig Flatten, Jim Vold. Grandchildren: Katrina Flatten, DJ Vold, Paul Vold. Graduated from North High School in 1961 and Methodist nursing school in 1965. She enjoyed socializing with friends and neighbors, organizing card playing groups and travel Barbara, unapologetically, could single-handedly fill a room with boisterous laughter. Funeral Saturday 11 AM at Gearty-Delmore Plymouth Chapel, 15800 37th Ave N. @ Vicksburg Lane. Visitation 10 AM Saturday. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Cancer Society. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411 www.gearty-delmore.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels, Inc
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
(763) 537-4511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved