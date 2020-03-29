|
nee Mark Passed away March 27, 2020 Born August 19, 1933 in Fargo, ND, the daughter of Loren & Thelma Mark. Class of "51", North St. Paul High School. Longtime LPN with Lyngblomsten Care Center. Preceded in death by her mother & father; sister Gloria "Dolly" Horner; brothers John Mark (Chicago) & Jerry Fredrick (North St. Paul); daughter Lorna Johnson (Grand Rapids). Survived by husband August "Butch" Korlin; children Steve Korlin (Stillwater), Mary Jo (Paul) Johnson (White Bear); many grandchildren, great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren; brother Maynard "Pudge" Soderberg (Willernie); son-in-law Jim Johnson (Grand Rapids). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020