Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Barbara Jean KORLIN


1933 - 2020
Barbara Jean KORLIN Obituary
nee Mark Passed away March 27, 2020 Born August 19, 1933 in Fargo, ND, the daughter of Loren & Thelma Mark. Class of "51", North St. Paul High School. Longtime LPN with Lyngblomsten Care Center. Preceded in death by her mother & father; sister Gloria "Dolly" Horner; brothers John Mark (Chicago) & Jerry Fredrick (North St. Paul); daughter Lorna Johnson (Grand Rapids). Survived by husband August "Butch" Korlin; children Steve Korlin (Stillwater), Mary Jo (Paul) Johnson (White Bear); many grandchildren, great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren; brother Maynard "Pudge" Soderberg (Willernie); son-in-law Jim Johnson (Grand Rapids). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
