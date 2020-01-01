Home

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
2119 Stillwater Ave. E
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
2119 Stillwater Ave. E,
St. Paul, MN
Barbara Jean LUNA Obituary
Age 69 of Oakdale Passed away December 30, 2019 She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by parents Edward & Ruth Frantzen. Survived by her forever friend, Wally Burg; son Brian (Jenny) Luna; daughters Brenda Luna & Bonnie (Jason) Weber; grandchildren Hailey & Dylan; sister Beverly Schwan. 1968 graduate of St. Bernard's High School. 50+ years at various pharmacies, she retired from Walgreens as Certified Senior Pharmacy Technician. She enjoyed being outdoors, her garden & had a passion for travel. Always making a connection with people, she got to know them personally and brought much joy to many. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (1/6) 11:00 AM at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E, St. Paul. Entombment Union Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-5 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, & one hour prior to Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to be designated by the family. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020
