|
|
Age 69 of Oakdale Passed away December 30, 2019 She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by parents Edward & Ruth Frantzen. Survived by her forever friend, Wally Burg; son Brian (Jenny) Luna; daughters Brenda Luna & Bonnie (Jason) Weber; grandchildren Hailey & Dylan; sister Beverly Schwan. 1968 graduate of St. Bernard's High School. 50+ years at various pharmacies, she retired from Walgreens as Certified Senior Pharmacy Technician. She enjoyed being outdoors, her garden & had a passion for travel. Always making a connection with people, she got to know them personally and brought much joy to many. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (1/6) 11:00 AM at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E, St. Paul. Entombment Union Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-5 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, & one hour prior to Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to be designated by the family. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020