Age 77, of Woodbury Born August 7, 1942, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. Known for being the head of a "Brady Bunch" of seven children with her husband Dr. Gary R. MacCarthy, Barb reveled in her family. She was a proud native of Newport, Minnesota where her parents John Lorenzo and Herminia Perkins took over the Glen Road family farm which was established in the late 1800s. Besides being a loving wife and mother and sister and aunt, Barb was the youngest of eight children, a life-long Catholic, a great cook and cookie baker, a Sunday School teacher, a world traveler, a former Miss Newport, a dental office manager, a Girl Scout or Boy Scout leader to all seven of her children, the treasurer of her townhouse community and a volunteer at Woodwinds Hospital for ten years. Barb lived life boldly and was never one to shy away from a big challenge. Her beauty and sharp wit could charm the paint off a barn. She loved raising animals especially dogs, cats, horses, chickens, ducks, and even a pig which her kids enjoyed eating with mixed emotions. Survived by her husband of forty-four years, Gary; sons, Ron Rassett (Debbie), Scott Rassett (Jodi), Dave Rassett (Lucy); stepchildren, Mary MacCarthy (Charles Gerlach), Maggie MacCarthy, Robert MacCarthy (Melissa) and Joe MacCarthy (Ingrid); 16 exceptional grandchildren: Ashley, Lauren, Stephanie, Kaitlin, Patrick, Justin, Alexandra, Sabrina, Madison, Cameron, Delaney, Joaquin, Evalyse, Cole, Sunshine and Luca; and two great grandchildren, Gian Luca and Natalia. She is also survived by over 100 nieces and nephews and her cherished sister-in-law, Audrey Perkins. She was preceded in death by her parents; all eight siblings: Maddie, Jack, Bill, Pat, Bobby, Al, Jim and Tom. The in-person visitation and funeral will be private and limited to eight family members. Please join us for Mass online on Tuesday, May 19th at 11am CST, , with visitation one hour prior, at Zoom Meeting ID 816 9527 2133 and use the password Barbara519, as well as this Fall when we plan to hold a reception in her honor. She will be interred at Newport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/mnnd/donate.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
