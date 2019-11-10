|
|
Age 76 on October 27, 2019 Born in St. Paul, MN Barbara spent most of her adult life in California, retired to Ashland, Oregon and moved back to Minnesota to be with family in 2015. She was always the "big sister". Diagnosed with ALS in 2003, she was a medical miracle and survived via her strong spirit and love for family and friends. She was the family genealogist. Earned her RN and Masters of Social Work. Barbara loved working on her computer, digital photography, cookbooks, cooking, travel, music, movies, museums, reading and lunch with friends. Predeceased by mother, Marie and father, Lowell Jr. Survived by siblings: Judy (Dick) Hegerle, Lucy, Robin (DeeDee), Kevin (Julie), Colleen (Michael) O'Connor, and Therese; aunts and uncles, Michael (Carole) Earley & Fred (Gerri) Tanzer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins (the Earleys and Tanzers). Interment beside her father in Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. In lieu of flowers or other memorials, please give to the MN ALS Association. Memorial Service time pending. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019