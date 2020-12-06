1/1
Barbara Jean VIZANKO
1922 - 2020
On December 3, 2020, loving mother of four, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at the age of 98. She was born on October 1, 1922, to Lydia and Joseph Kasmarek in Washburn, Wisconsin. Barb graduated from Superior State Teachers College and taught kindergarten in Ashland, Wisconsin before moving to Montana with her husband Buzz and staying home to care for her growing family. The family moved to Indiana for several years before settling in Roseville, Minnesota. She loved her children and was an avid volunteer for any activity involving them; PTA secretary, Cub Scout, Girl Scout, and Bluebird leader. Friends were always welcome in her home. Barb was an accomplished seamstress, quilter, knitter, and crocheter. Her skills not only benefited her family but also the many families who received the numerous handmade items she donated through her church, Corpus Christi, and the Leisure Center over many years. Along with her husband Buzz, she shared her love of the outdoors with her family teaching them to skate, ski, canoe, camp, and play tennis. More recently she was sharing her piano playing talents with her great-grandchildren. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Donald (Buzz), father Joseph, mother Lydia, and sister Lois. She is survived by her four children, Shari (Stan), Steve (Nami), Debbie (Chuck), Mary (Mike); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a niece Jean and a nephew Jeff. A private prayer service and burial in Washburn, Wisconsin will be at a later date. Memorials will be used to commission a bench to be placed on the Houghton Falls Trail in her home town of Washburn, WI. This always was a favorite destination filled with childhood memories to share with her family and friends.





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
