Beloved Mother and Sister Age 67 of Roseville, passed away on February 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Lela Mae; niece, Racquel. Survived by son, Ruben Flood III; brothers, Arthur Jr (Alita) and Willie James; sister, Shirley; nephew, Anthony. Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, February 13 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery.Visitation 10 - 11 AM Thursday at the funeral home. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020