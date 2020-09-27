1/
Barbara Joanne SATTLER
Age 69 of St. Paul and Hutchinson, MN Died September 23, 2020 in Hutchinson with family at her side. Barbara retired from Regions Hospital medical records department in the early 90s and lived in Alaska and Coeur d'Alene, ID for 3 years before returning to St. Paul. Barbara was a joyful, loving spirit who crusaded for Christ all of her life. Survived by son Daniel O'Malley & grandchildren Alexandria and Jordan of Cincinnati, OH; sisters Judith (Johnny) Irons, Spokane, WA, Mary Fields, Waynesville, NC; neice Meghan Fields, Columbia SC; nephew Christopher (Christie) Bennett, Cumming, GA; and aunt Mary Lou Bickes, Roswell, GA. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Jane Sattler and sisters Kathleen Fox and Janet Bennett. A Memorial Mass and Burial will take place Spring of 2021 post Covid 19.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
