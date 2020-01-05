|
Age 76, of Glenwood City, WI Passed away suddenly on Jan. 1, 2020 Barb was born 1/3/1943 in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from Harding High School in 1961 and later from Globe Business College. Barb married Jack Ledo 5/3/1964 they were married for 55 years. She worked for District Energy of St. Paul as a administrative asst. until retiring in 2007. Barb is preceded in death by her parents David and Harriet Gobert and son Paul. Bard is survived by husband Jack, son David (Gracie), grand children Christle (Ryan) and Jacob (Brooke), great grandchildren Jackson, Norah, Taylor and Thomas. brother Alan, Sisters Andrea and Christle. Celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI with Father John Long officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the Evergreen Cemetery White Bear Lake, MN at a later date. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 to 11 on Friday January 10, 2020. A luncheon will follow at the American Legion in Wilson, WI (250 Main St).
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020