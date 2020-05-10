Age 79 Went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 2, 2020 and is now reunited in Heaven with her husband, Jim and son, Dan. A longtime resident of Roseville, she referred to herself as a "St. Paul Girl." Born on September 19, 1940 to Roland and Florence Toenjes. She graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School, worked at American National Bank and then became a homemaker, who was an accomplished gardener and cook. She was a devoted wife, mother, and family member. Barbara was a magnificent painter. You would often see her talents displayed on her walls, wood and clothing. Typically, she wore her intricate clothing designs with a sparkling hat. She was a fun, sociable, spunky individual, who danced to the beat of her own drummer. Barb loved the arts and enjoyed spending time with family at the cabin in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. Barbara is survived by her loving family, siblings, Richard (Sharon) Toenjes, Wayne (Susie) Toenjes, Linda (Ken) Kathman, five nieces and two nephews, and many cousins. Many thanks to Maryanna and the many caregivers and special friends who have supported her through her struggle with Alzheimer's leading to a peaceful passing. Respecting current circumstances, a private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 13. In lieu of attendance, any memories or special stories to be shared with the family or read at the service can be shared via the contact form on the church's website (http://www.emmaus-lutheran -church.org/). For those wishing to view the service a link to the video will also be posted on the church's website. Please forward any memorials to Emmaus Lutheran Church in care of Pastor Kooi. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.