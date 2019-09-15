Home

Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Barbara "Theresa" KELLER

Barbara "Theresa" KELLER Obituary
Age 69 of Coon Rapids Preceded in death by husband, Ronald "Ron" Keller; sister, Carol Damman; parents, Joseph & Helen. Survived by children, Charlie, Brian; grandchildren, Nik, Katelyn & Jacob; significant other, Tom Nielsen; sisters, Bonita (Mike) Schweider and Jerry (John) Glaus; nieces, nephews & other relatives. 35+ year employee of Avis Rental Car. Funeral service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) Wednesday at 3 PM with visitation one hour prior. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
