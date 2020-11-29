Age 58 of St. Paul August 2, 1962- November 15, 2020 It is with great sorrow we announce the death of Barbara E. King. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Lauren; mother, Lorraine (Halbauer) Lauren; and brother, Stephen Leko. She is survived by her sons, Nathaniel King and Mathew Meihofer; sisters, Carol (Harold) Schmidt and Yvonne Lauren; brothers, Kenneth (Jeanie) Lauren, Raymond (Diane) Lauren and Victor (Shari) Lauren; and many nieces and nephews. She worked for the St. Paul School district for over 20 years. Visitation Tuesday, December 1st, 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at O'Halloran and Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul MN. Private family service starting at 3:00 PM before the visitation will be streamed for the public on Zoom at https://www.ohalloranmurphy.com/obituary/Barbara-King
