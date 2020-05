Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 64 Passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Muriel Borchardt; sisters, Kristin and Janet; brother-in-law, Bruce Bergen. Survived by children, Holly (Wayne) Heaser and Tim (Pam) Crea; grandchildren, Frederick, Mallory and Audrey Heaser; niece and goddaughter, Michaela Starr; sister Linda Bergen; brother-in-law, Randy Puppe; beloved dogs, Ruby and Bow; and many other relatives and friends. A private memorial service was held with immediate family. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood.











