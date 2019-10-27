|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Friend Barbara passed away on October 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Marjorie; brother, Howard "Bud"; nephew, Sean Ohlgren. She will be deeply missed by those who survive her: her husband of 51 years, Gerald; daughter, Dawn; granddaughter, Cecelia; sisters, Mary (Pat) O'Brien, Cathy Ohlgren; sister-in-law, Corinne (Geoff) Strub; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Mass will be 11am Tuesday, October 29 at TRANSFIGURATION CHURCH, 6133 15th St. N., Oakdale. Visitation is 4-7PM Monday, October 28 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, WHITE BEAR, and one hour prior to Mass at church. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019