Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CHURCH
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CHURCH
6133 15th St. N
Oakdale, MN
Barbara L. (Wills) GORACKI

Barbara L. (Wills) GORACKI Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Friend Barbara passed away on October 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Marjorie; brother, Howard "Bud"; nephew, Sean Ohlgren. She will be deeply missed by those who survive her: her husband of 51 years, Gerald; daughter, Dawn; granddaughter, Cecelia; sisters, Mary (Pat) O'Brien, Cathy Ohlgren; sister-in-law, Corinne (Geoff) Strub; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Mass will be 11am Tuesday, October 29 at TRANSFIGURATION CHURCH, 6133 15th St. N., Oakdale. Visitation is 4-7PM Monday, October 28 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, WHITE BEAR, and one hour prior to Mass at church. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
