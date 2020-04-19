Age 89 of New Hope On April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday morning, Barbara Hope slipped peacefully into the arms of her Friend and Savior. She was well cared for in her last days by the staff of St. Therese of New Hope and Allina Hospice. Barbara was a gentle, funny, musical, and loving person. Born October 26, 1930 in Mankato, MN. Graduated Macalester College, married George Hope in 1953. They attended seminary together; Barbara earned a master's in Christian Ed while George completed the master of divinity. Together they served wonderful, loving churches in Minnesota and Iowa. She leaves behind 4 daughters and their loved ones: Leanne Hope and Scott Shook, Virginia (Ginger) Hope and László Csernohorszky, Connie Hope and Barb Wolfe, and Karin Hope and Paul Koch; along with many other dear relatives and friends. A private graveside service was held due to the pandemic. Memorials to Barbara Hope Memorial Fund, First Baptist Church, 499 Wacouta Street, St. Paul 55101.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.