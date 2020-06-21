Age 68 Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother Barbara passed away peacefully at home in Mahtomedi on the morning of May 7th, 2020. Barb formed the bedrock of her family, and participated actively in family life. She was a person constantly busy with multiple interests. These included making pottery, sewing, vegetable gardening canning and riding her horse Legend. Barb also golfed and traveled with family and friends throughout the US, Europe and Australia. Spending time with her grandchildren was a tremendous source of joy. Barb was a dedicated mother to her sons, helping at school during their early years and teaching religious instruction. Barb worked outside the home too and especially enjoyed the challenges of her years as a medical transcriptionist. Barb is survived by her husband Edward of 46 years; sons Matt (Heidi), Robert (Erin), Joseph, Derek (Elizabeth); mother Lucille; brothers John, Giles, Peter; sister Gretchen; niece Jenny and many loved nieces and nephews. Very close to her heart were her grandchildren, Lucy, Rhett, and Iona; in-laws Marne and Pat and many good friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Avenue, Mahtomedi, where Barb was a faithful member. All are welcome. The church will take certain steps to maintain social distancing due to Covid-19. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.