Age 64, of St. Paul Passed peacefully on October 25, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Keith; parents, William & Doris (Gustafson); brother, Bill; and nephew, Steve. Survived by sister, Linda (Dominic) Ramacier; brother, Bob Benson (Vicki Nelson); nephews & niece, Rob, Annie, Scott, Adam & Aaron; many other family & dear friends. Barbara loved fashion, writing poetry, collecting dolls, Keith's cooking and TLC, and all her many pets. Private interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Celebration of life at a later date. Memorials preferred to Ecumen Lakeview Commons, 1200 Lakewood Dr. N., Maplewood, MN 55119. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550