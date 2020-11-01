1/1
Barbara L. (Benson) LARSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 64, of St. Paul Passed peacefully on October 25, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Keith; parents, William & Doris (Gustafson); brother, Bill; and nephew, Steve. Survived by sister, Linda (Dominic) Ramacier; brother, Bob Benson (Vicki Nelson); nephews & niece, Rob, Annie, Scott, Adam & Aaron; many other family & dear friends. Barbara loved fashion, writing poetry, collecting dolls, Keith's cooking and TLC, and all her many pets. Private interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Celebration of life at a later date. Memorials preferred to Ecumen Lakeview Commons, 1200 Lakewood Dr. N., Maplewood, MN 55119. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved