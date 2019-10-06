|
Passed away peacefully at her home in North Oaks, MN on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was 87 years of age. As a teacher, she taught Latin and English at St. Paul Academy for many years. She was born and raised in Appleton, Wisconsin and she was a graduate of Lawrence College. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Sonkowsky, and by her parents, Victor and Lulla Zierke. She is survived by brother, Edward Zierke (Nancy); brother in-law, Donald Sonkowsky (Sandy); three children Paul Sonkowsky (Amy Woo), Steven Sonkowsky, Michael Sonkowsky (Anne Bekker); five grand-children Crystal Quarberg (Shawn), Daniel Sonkowsky (Shelly), Lauren Martin (Phillip), Dominic and Gabriel Sonkowsky; great grandchildren Victoria Quarberg, Aubrey Sonkowsky, Aiden Sonkowsky, and Gemma Martin; Evelyn Hansen; nieces, Karen Rodman, Kristine Nabilcy (Kyle); great-niece, Delaney Rodman; nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral located at 519 Oak Grove Street, Minneapolis, MN at 10:00 a.m., reception will follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019