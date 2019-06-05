|
|
Age 70, of Oak Park Heights, MN Passed away of natural causes on May 31, 2019 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. Survived by her loving parents James and Virginia Johnson of Oak Park Heights, her loving son Brett (Megan) Kallusky of Minneapolis and daughter Elizabeth (Aaron) Deschu of Moran, WY, her adoring grand daughter Elsa Kallusky, and her loving brothers and sisters Cathy, Randy, John, Jamie, and Brian. Director of the William Mitchell Hamline Law Library, her presence and work ethic were an inspiration to her colleagues and helped countless students in their studies of jurisprudence. She leaves a legacy of accomplishment, admiration, and love. A memorial service will be held from 1:00pm-4:00pm on Saturday, June 8 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Loaves and Fishes, https://m.loaves andfishesmn.org /index.html (651)439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019