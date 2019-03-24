|
|
Age 85 Passed away on March 23, 2019 after a long illness from Alzheimer's. She is preceded in death by her parents: Alma Albrecht Horner and Howard Blankenship; sister and brother-in-law: Connie and John Larson; and son-in-law: Lane Freshwater. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Charles; children: Michele Freshwater, Gregory, James (Mary) and Rebecca Nadeau; grandchildren: Katheryn (David) Gettman, Kari (Christopher) Rock, Jacob (Tiffany) Freshwater, Charles (Jessica) Nadeau, Michael and Chelsea Nadeau, Alice (Derek Jones) Nadeau; great-grandchildren: Sydney, Natalie and Kaitlyn Rock, Abigail and Benjamin Freshwater, Jaxon and Kylie Nadeau and many nieces, nephews and friends. Barb lived almost her entire life in the W7th Street area of St. Paul. She graduated from Monroe High School and was a member of the "Kitten Club". Barb was a member of the St. Francis de Sales Ladies Rosary Society and the Minneapolis/St. Paul Catholic Deanery. She was a homemaker until after her children were grown when she returned to work part-time at Clark Oil and then fulltime at USBank from where she retired in 1995. For over ten years Barb and Chuck spent the winters in Arizona. Barb loved her family but especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We want to express our sincere gratitude and thanks for the care, kindness and compassion the Ecumen Seasons at Maplewood staff and Ecumen Hospice staff gave to Barb during her time with them. A special thank you to the Memory Care staff, Activities staff and to Cindy and Sami from Hospice. Mass of Christian burial at Assumption Catholic Church on March 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery immediately following the service. Masses or memorials preferred. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019