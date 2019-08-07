Home

More Obituaries for Barbara GORDON
Barbara Louise GORDON

Barbara Louise GORDON Obituary
Age 87 of Lindstrom, died Monday, August 5, 2019, at Parmly on the Lake, Chisago City. She was a wonderful, loving mom and best friend a daughter could have. Preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert "Bobby" Gordon Jr.; daughter, Donna Gordon; brothers, Paul and Eddie; and sister, Jean. Survived by her children, Pat Gordon, Kathy Gordon, Cindy Rodriguez and Jacky Sumner; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at Parmly on the Lake. Visitation one hour prior to the service at Parmly. Interment in Elim Cemetery, Scandia. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 7, 2019
