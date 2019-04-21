|
|
Age 83 Shoreview, MN made her transition on April 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Barbara is survived by her brother, Dale Larson; three loving children: David (Cathy), Wendy (Michael) and Robin (Jeffrey); and seven adoring grandchildren: Eric, Kate, Taylor, Jordan, Chelsea, Mackenzie and Madison. Barbara Madelyn Larson Challman was born in Albert Lee, MN to Oscar Emil Larson and Betha Pearl Larson. Barbara graduated from Luther College with a Social Science and Bible Studies major along with a minor in English. Upon graduation, she worked at the Neighborhood Settlement House as a camp supervisor where she met her future husband, Don Challman. They were married June 15, 1959. Barbara later earned a Teaching Degree from the U of M, then went on to receive her Masters in Special Education at the University of St. Thomas. Barbara spent many years in the Minnesota public school systems in multiple teaching roles, consistently imple-menting creative ways for her students to learn. She was always ahead of the times. Throughout her life, her passions included: singing with multiple groups, traveling the world, enjoying nature (especially birdwatching) and creating art. Her lifelong spiritual exploration led her to Eckankar and her belief that we are all soul on our journey home to God. Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate Barbara's life at her memorial service on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Temple of ECK (non-denominational) 7450 Powers Blvd., Chanhassen, MN 55317. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Barbara's honor to Eckankar (www.eckankar.org/Donate/) or Audubon Society (action.audubon .org/support/donate-now).
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019