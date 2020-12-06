Passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at the age of 86. Preceded in death by husband, Sam; mother, Marion; brothers, Curtis & Gayle. Survived by children, Deborah (Michael) Brown, Nancy (Bruce) Cadwell, Margaret Schmitt, Cynthia (Karl) Grahek, Patrick (Juliet) Zarich, James (Norma) Zarich, Kenneth (Paula) Zarich & Keith (Hiroe) Zarich; grandchildren, Curtis, Bradley, Daniel, Christian, Bridget, Lindsay, Kali, Nathan, Erik, Natasha, Alicia, Nicole, Jacob, Carissa, Jordan, Justin & Angela; 19 great-grandchildren; dear friends, Cindy, Pat & Marion; and many nieces, nephews & close family friends. There will be a PUBLIC VISITATION from 5-8PM, Tuesday, Dec. 8th at Klecatsky Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Avenue, SSP. There will be a PRIVATE MASS for the immediate family only at Holy Trinity Church at a later date. Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband, Sam at Oak Hill Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Barbara's life at a future date. 651-451-1551