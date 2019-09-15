Home

Barbara (Poehler) MEYER

October 22, 1969 — September 11, 2019 Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt Preceded in death by mother and father Carol Monack and Paul Poehler and father-in-law Arlen Meyer. Survived by husband Jeffery, daughter Sophie, son Colby, step-father Dennis, sister Suzanne, mother-in-law Mavis and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Funeral service at 2pm on Monday, September 16, 2019, with visitation 2 hours before at FARMINGTON LUTHERAN CHURCH, 20600 Akin Road in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
