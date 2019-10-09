Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
1936 - 2019
Age 83 of New Brighton Died on October 5, 2019 Avid bird watcher and Vikings fan. She loved her family, knitting projects, and donated knitted items to local newborn nurseries. She loved eagles and enjoyed watching the eagles nesting sitting on the deck at Kevin's by the lake. One of her greatest passions was knitting and one way she shared her gift was to give you something she made through a birth, a wedding, a birthday, Christmas or some other occasion you were lucky enough to receive something she made. She was compassionate, caring, loving and always took anybody into the family, no matter what. If you didn't have a place to go for the holidays it was her house and that tradition was handed down and inherited from her dad. She was preceded in death by husbands, Bill Moses and Merle Austad; brother, Mike Roby. Survived by children, Kevin Austad (Juka), Keith Austad (Jan), Kelly Erlandson (Don), and Shawn Moses (Nicki); grandchildren, Michael, Emma, and Bentley; siblings, Skip (Pat) Roby, Candy Roby-Gaines; nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitation 5 PM Saturday, October 12 at the Billman-Hunt Chapel, 2701 Central Ave. NE, Mpls. Funeral service to follow at 6 PM. Dinner will be provided after the funeral service. Private interment. Billman-Hunt Chapel 612-789-3535
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019
