Of Fort Myers, Florida Passed away on September 4, 2019 Barb was born on July 27, 1939 to Clarence and Myrtle Erickson in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from Murray High School in St. Paul in 1957. Barb married Bruce Swanson in 1961. After spending three years in Turkey, they returned to Minnesota, where Barb made a career of working with youth and teaching leadership skills through the YWCA, Campfire Girls, Gammel garden, and the Forest Lake Youth Service Bureau, where Barb served as Executive Director. Barb had a life-long passion for volunteering and was actively involved with Rotary, Social Services Advisory, the Minnesota Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee, and, most recently, CROW and the Lexington Country Club Boat Club in Ft. Myers, FL. As an artist, decorator, and world traveler, Barb was a very creative individual and had a joyous outlook on life. Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dick. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Bruce; her brother Bob (Marilyn); her sister-in-law Kathleen (Tom); her sister-in-law Sonia (Ron); 6 nieces, 1 nephew, 7 great-nieces and 5 great-nephews; as well as many other close friends and family. A Celebration of Life honoring Barb Swanson will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN. A service will be held at 2:00pm in the Sanctuary with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials can be sent to CROW or Gammelgarden.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019