Barbara "Barb" SCHWIENTEK
1945 - 2020
Age 74 of Monticello Passed away peacefully November 18, 2020 at Regions Hospital St. Paul. Barb graduated from St. Francis High School Little Falls in 1963. She then graduated from St. Gabriel's School of Nursing with her RN in 1966, Metro State University with her BA, and from St. Thomas University for her Masters. She worked as an RN at Northern Pacific Hospital in 1966, she started work as a RN in Monticello in 1971, after which she took over as the Nursing Administrator. In 1980 she was appointed the CEO of Monticello Big Lake Hospital District, which she held until 2007. She was also the director of the nursing home and oversaw the expansion and new construction of Monticello Big Lake Hospital & Clinics with the help of her colleague Dr. Donald Maus. At home, she loved to spoil her grand-nieces and nephews and cross stich. She also cherished her winters in Hawaii, where she recharged and explored the islands with her husband and family. Barb is preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roger; niece, Joy (Brian) Amireault; nephew, Keith (Karen) Gallus; twin sister, Bonita (Robert) Gallus; siblings, Beverly (Randy) Melancon. Michael (Jane) Holzem, Ann (Ronald) Clark, Patrick (Debra) Holzem, Susan Moe, and many other loving family, friends and associates. Private family services were held, personal friend Father Virgil Helmin officiated. Interment at St. Andrew Cemetery in Elk River. Peterson Grimsmo 763-295-2918




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel - Monticello
250 E. Broadway
Monticello, MN 55362
(763) 295-2918
