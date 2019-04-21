|
Age 89 of Eagan (formerly of Minnetonka) Passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. She was cared for and survived by her family: Johanna (Wayne) Mohwinkel, Sam (Desiree) Ashkar, Nawal Thompson, Colleen (Paul) Boller, Sally Moog, 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was strongly rooted in the northside Ascension Parish, St. Margaret's Academy, and St. Catherine University. She was a strong, loving, faith-filled, determined woman who will be missed by all who knew her. 10am visitation and 11am funeral Mass Friday, May 10, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 105 Forestview Lane N., Plymouth, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019