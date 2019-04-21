Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
105 Forestview Lane N
Plymouth, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church
105 Forestview Lane N
Plymouth, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara ASHKAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara T. (Knoblauch) ASHKAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara T. (Knoblauch) ASHKAR Obituary
Age 89 of Eagan (formerly of Minnetonka) Passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. She was cared for and survived by her family: Johanna (Wayne) Mohwinkel, Sam (Desiree) Ashkar, Nawal Thompson, Colleen (Paul) Boller, Sally Moog, 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was strongly rooted in the northside Ascension Parish, St. Margaret's Academy, and St. Catherine University. She was a strong, loving, faith-filled, determined woman who will be missed by all who knew her. 10am visitation and 11am funeral Mass Friday, May 10, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 105 Forestview Lane N., Plymouth, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.