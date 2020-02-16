Home

Barbara V. O'GRADY Obituary
Age 91 of Woodbury, formerly of Mpls, MN and Santa Ynez CA. Prior to her retirement Ms. O'Grady worked as the director of Ramsey County Public Health Nursing Service. Barb also served on the Board of Governors of the University of Minnesota Hospitals and was an Ass't Professor of Nursing at Gustavus Adolphus College. She is survived by her sons, Joseph O'Grady Jr. M.D. and wife, Teryl Ryan O'Grady, of Waukesha, WI; Rev. Jeffrey V. O'Grady and wife, Lynn O'Grady, of San Marino CA; Kent N. O'Grady, and wife, Cindy O'Grady, of Woodbury MN; & daughters Kimberly O'Grady Simensen, and husband, John Simensen, of Minnetonka, MN; and Kathryn (Kit) O'Grady and husband Rick Kubitschek of Lake Elmo, MN; and step-daughter Tracy Prebish and husband Leo Fleishman, of Niskayuna, NY. Barb also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Barb was predeceased by her first husband, J. Putnam O'Grady in 1994, and her second husband, John Prebish in 2014. Memorial service to be held on Friday, February 21st at 2pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1200 South Marquette Ave. in Minneapolis. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Barbara O'Grady Excellence in Public Health Lecture, University of Minnesota Foundation, PO Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266. The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Presbyterian Homes - Stonecrest in Woodbury and Optage Hospice for the outstanding care given to our mom these past few years. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
