|
|
Born on October 9, 1926 to Charles and Louise Waste in St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at the age of 92 with her family by her side in California, where she has been living for the past 2 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first and second husbands Mike Voynovich and Arthur Paape, granddaughters Jodi Ann Gerber and Jami Ann Gerber and great grandson Gavin Joseph Gerber and all of her Waste sisters, brothers and their spouses. Barbara is survived by her daughter Judy (Joe) Gerber, sons Kurt Voynovich and Thomas (Griscelda) Voynovich, children Mary Ann (Dennis) Madden, Nancy (Dale) Mikel and Arthur (Jodee) Paape, grandchildren Jacqueline (Brandon) Wong, Joseph (Mindy) Gerber, Aaron Voynovich and Alex Voynovich, great grandchildren Brandon and Kayli Wong and Hannah and Hudson Gerber. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church; 749 6th Ave. So., South St. Paul, MN with a Graveside Service to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Ave. So., Minneapolis, MN. Donations can be made in Barbara's name to her favorite charity Little Sisters of the Poor, 330 Exchange St. So., St. Paul, MN 55102. www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com Services by People's Funeral Chapel, Hanford, CA
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019