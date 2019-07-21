|
Age 60 One of the Good Guys Passed away peacefully at his home in Payson, AZ on May 22, 2019 after his 2 1/2-year battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a form of Leukemia. At his side was the love of his life, his wife of 18 years Barbara Nelson Anderson. Barry was a St. Paul resident for 55 years, retiring from MNDOT after 35 years. He and Barb happily made Payson their home 5 years ago. Barry had so much love on This Side – his wife, Barb; sister Barbara Nelson and brother, Byron Nelson; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, friends, neighbors and co-workers. And, there was so much love to welcome him on the Other Side – Parents Grace (Pignato) and Larome (Romie) Nelson; beloved Aunt Lucy Ulbrich and many others. A special thank-you to niece Emily (Nelson) Krueger and husband Andy; Hematologist/Oncologist, Dr. Jeanne Palmer and the Bone Marrow Transplant team at Mayo Clinic in AZ; the Banner Payson Medical Center, especially Oncology Nurse Shelley Henry and her team. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the St. Paul Como Park Midway Picnic Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy., at 4:30 p.m. and a Potluck BBQ at 6:00. Memorials preferred to – , Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, Mayo Clinic, Caring Bridge or .
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019