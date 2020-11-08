1/1
Barry Nels NELSON
After battling cancer for nearly a year, on November 4, 2020, Barry Nels Nelson, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 64. Barry was born on January 25, 1956 in Sisseton, SD to Otis and Janice (Popple) Nelson. He spent the majority of his youth living in St. Paul, Minnesota before moving to Wisconsin. In 1980, he married Pamela Doege. They raised two children together, Trent and Jessica, in Cameron, Wisconsin. Barry was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Pam, his children Trent (Michelle) and Jessica, his brother Randy (Sara), several cousins, nieces, nephews, and his grandson Reid. A private funeral service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Cameron, Wisconsin. All extended family and friends are welcome to attend a live-streaming of the funeral service on the Faith Lutheran Cameron WI church's YouTube Channel at 11am. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas, WI.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
