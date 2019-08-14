|
|
Former Fire Chief of Circle Pines - Age 96 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 11, 2019. Preceded in death by sister, Betty Ann Litecky, and her husband, Paul. Survived by wife of 70 years, Betty Lou; son, Martin (Dessa); grandchildren, Jana and Heather; great-grandchildren, Victoria Ella, Daniesha, Chantel, and Ariyanna; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. WWII Army veteran and retired employee of Burlington Northern. Memorial service 11 AM Friday, August 16 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr (Co Hwy 23). Interment Morningside Memorial Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home from 10-11 AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Kidney Foundation. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019