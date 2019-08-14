Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES
7050 Lake Dr (Co Hwy 23)
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES
7050 Lake Dr (Co Hwy 23)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil GUGGISBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil A. GUGGISBERG


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Basil A. GUGGISBERG Obituary
Former Fire Chief of Circle Pines - Age 96 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 11, 2019. Preceded in death by sister, Betty Ann Litecky, and her husband, Paul. Survived by wife of 70 years, Betty Lou; son, Martin (Dessa); grandchildren, Jana and Heather; great-grandchildren, Victoria Ella, Daniesha, Chantel, and Ariyanna; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. WWII Army veteran and retired employee of Burlington Northern. Memorial service 11 AM Friday, August 16 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr (Co Hwy 23). Interment Morningside Memorial Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home from 10-11 AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Kidney Foundation. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Basil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now