1/1
Beatrice B. (Ziegler) CARR
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on December 24, 1929 Passed away peacefully July 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, George "Mick"; parents, Agnes & George Ziegler; sisters, Mary Merth, Martha Rivet, and Ann Ziegler. Will be dearly missed by her brother George Ziegler; sister in law, Lois; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (July 16, 2020) 9:30 AM at Church of St. Peter, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul with Private Family Visitation starting at 8:30 AM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to Alzheimer's Association. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Church of St. Peter
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved