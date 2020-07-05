Born on December 24, 1929 Passed away peacefully July 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, George "Mick"; parents, Agnes & George Ziegler; sisters, Mary Merth, Martha Rivet, and Ann Ziegler. Will be dearly missed by her brother George Ziegler; sister in law, Lois; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (July 16, 2020) 9:30 AM at Church of St. Peter, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul with Private Family Visitation starting at 8:30 AM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to Alzheimer's Association
. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com