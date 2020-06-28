Beatrice BACKER

Age 90 Passed peacefully June 18, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Clarence. Survived by children: Joanne, Robert (partner Barbara Drolet), Gene (partner Carole Salzwedel), Gail Millette (Michael); grandchildren: Darrin (Chelsey), Eric (Rachel), Brian; great grandchildren: Emma, Oliver. Special Thanks to Margaret Dahm. Celebration of Life Mass on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Transfiguration Church, Oakdale. Private Burial at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice or Feed My Starving Children. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.