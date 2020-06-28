Beatrice BACKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90 Passed peacefully June 18, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Clarence. Survived by children: Joanne, Robert (partner Barbara Drolet), Gene (partner Carole Salzwedel), Gail Millette (Michael); grandchildren: Darrin (Chelsey), Eric (Rachel), Brian; great grandchildren: Emma, Oliver. Special Thanks to Margaret Dahm. Celebration of Life Mass on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Transfiguration Church, Oakdale. Private Burial at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice or Feed My Starving Children. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Transfiguration Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved