went home to Jesus on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at age 71. Bebe was the first-born of the eight children of William and Beatrice Dwyer on April 16, 1949 in Sparta, WI. The Dwyer family moved to St. Paul, MN in 1960. Bebe graduated from Our Lady of Peace in 1967. A very self-motivated and conscientious student, Bebe was always hungry for knowledge. She earned her BA in Psychology from the University of Minnesota in 1986, a Master's of Occupational Therapy from St. Scholastica in 2000, and a Master's of Divinity from Yale Divinity School in 2011. She was ordained an Episcopal Deacon in 2012. Bebe joins her parents, William and Beatrice, in Heaven. She is survived by her children, Jimmy (Diana), Andrea (John), Matthew and Elizabeth (Joseph); three grandchildren; and her siblings, Joan (Tony) Matkaiti, Colleen (Tom) Siqveland, William (Ruth) Dwyer, Patrick (Trish) Dwyer, Michael (Ginny) Dwyer, Timothy (Cheryl) Dwyer and Monica (Mike) Frischkorn. There will be a visitation on Saturday, June 20 from 5 to 7 pm at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul, MN. A graveside service will be held outside on Tuesday, June 23, at 11 am at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, MN. The family kindly asks that you wear a mask. Flowers, especially roses, orchids and lilies, are welcome. A memorial fund has also been setup to accept donations: https://everloved.com/life-of/beatrice-dwyer/
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 16, 2020.