Beatrice "Laura" MOORE
Beloved Mother Retired Federal Express Manager Passed away March 15, 2020 at age 68. Laura was a God-fearing firecracker and joy, breaking barriers and accomplishing goals even those she had not anticipated, nothing was out of her reach. She spent her life striving for excellence and encouraging others to be the best of themselves. Never one to hold her tongue, she was as loving as she was direct, but with compassion. She opened her heart and her home to many and while always entertainingly unconventional, she served as a bonus mother to many. Preceded in death by her parents, Tyler and Beatrice and her beloved brother, Morris. She is survived by her daughter, Ebony Brown; brothers, Bill (MaryEllen), Terry (Cynthia); and sister-in-law, Catherine; niece and nephew, Michelle Cosby, John Moore; and daughter-in-love, Annis Nelson. She is also survived by countless number of friends and coworkers, whom she treasured. She will be missed however her legacy and spirit will live on. A gathering of family and friends will take place Saturday, June 13, 2020, 12:00-2:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice at Magnolia, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Funeral and burial to be scheduled at a later date in Alabama. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
