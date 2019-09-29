Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
(651) 767-9333
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF SAINT MATTHEW
510 Hall Avenue
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF SAINT MATTHEW
510 Hall Avenue)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice SCHUELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice "Bea" (Martineau) SCHUELLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice "Bea" (Martineau) SCHUELLER Obituary
SCHUELLER Beatrice "Bea" (nee Martineau) Age 88 of St. Paul Went into the arms of the Lord September 26, 2019. Lifelong resident of The Westside. Bea will always be remembered for her generosity, her compassion, and her spit-fire zeal for life, and for the boundless love she gave her family. She will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jerry; and siblings, Rosie, Buddy, Marlene and Joey. She is survived by her children, Steve (Mary Jo), Rosanne (Dan), Ruthanne (David), Michele (Mike) and Don (Karen); 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat, Laura, Don and Bill; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thanks to the staff in the memory care unit at Cherrywood Pointe Senior Living for their loving care. Visitation Monday, September 30 from 4:00–8:00 PM at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW (488 Humboldt Avenue). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 1 at 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF SAINT MATTHEW (510 Hall Avenue) with visitation one hour prior. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now