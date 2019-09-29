|
|
SCHUELLER Beatrice "Bea" (nee Martineau) Age 88 of St. Paul Went into the arms of the Lord September 26, 2019. Lifelong resident of The Westside. Bea will always be remembered for her generosity, her compassion, and her spit-fire zeal for life, and for the boundless love she gave her family. She will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jerry; and siblings, Rosie, Buddy, Marlene and Joey. She is survived by her children, Steve (Mary Jo), Rosanne (Dan), Ruthanne (David), Michele (Mike) and Don (Karen); 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat, Laura, Don and Bill; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thanks to the staff in the memory care unit at Cherrywood Pointe Senior Living for their loving care. Visitation Monday, September 30 from 4:00–8:00 PM at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW (488 Humboldt Avenue). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 1 at 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF SAINT MATTHEW (510 Hall Avenue) with visitation one hour prior. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019