BELLE Helen T. (Dorn) LA Obituary
Age 89, of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 Preceded by loving husband of 36 years, Gerald La Belle; and parents, John and Agnes Dorn. Survived by loving daughter, Laurel (Norman Reznicow) Boerger; step-son, Ross (Joni) La Belle; the entire Reznicow family; and special cousin, Marian Paulin. Helen was a St. Agnes H.S. '49 graduate who loved her family, friends, and the Lumen Christi community. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, March 12, at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave, St Paul, with a visitation beginning at 9:00AM and a luncheon to follow. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Lumen Christi or NPH-USA.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
