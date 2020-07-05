1/
Ben ACHTERLING
With saddened hearts we announce the passing of our Dad, Ben Achterling, at 90 years young on June 25th with his family at his side. A happy, kind, little man that made friends and talked with whomever he met along his travels. A Disabled American Veteran, so proud to have service our country. He worked and retired from 3M after 42 years of service. Survived by his children, Sandee, Kathy (Richard), George (Jennifer); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother John; nieces, nephews and so many kind friends and neighbors. We love and will miss you Dad. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
