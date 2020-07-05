With saddened hearts we announce the passing of our Dad, Ben Achterling, at 90 years young on June 25th with his family at his side. A happy, kind, little man that made friends and talked with whomever he met along his travels. A Disabled American Veteran, so proud to have service our country. He worked and retired from 3M after 42 years of service. Survived by his children, Sandee, Kathy (Richard), George (Jennifer); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother John; nieces, nephews and so many kind friends and neighbors. We love and will miss you Dad. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com