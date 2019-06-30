|
|
Age 93 of St. Paul Passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 Ben is preceded in death by his sisters, Marcella and Gen; and brothers, Dan, Allen, and Pete. He is survived by his brother, Jack. He is also survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty; children, Karla (Paul) Williams and Kevin (Dawn) Adams; grandchildren, Taylor (Julia); Rhiana; Sara; Cassandra; and Maia; and his four loving cats. Born in Milwaukee, WI, Ben graduated from Nathan Hale High School (WI). He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 serving aboard the Destroyer Escort USS William C. Cole and was honorably discharged in 1946 having received the Victory Medal and Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal. He graduated from Marquette University with an electrical engineering degree and married Betty on October 18, 1952. Ben left Cutler Hammer in Milwaukee in 1962, joining 3M Company from where he retired in 1988. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3 at 11am at Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd East, Maplewood with visitation 1 hr. prior to service. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Ben's caregivers at Southview Acres Health Care Center and HealthEast Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to of Minnesota, Feline Rescue, Inc. or Gethsemane Lutheran Church. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019