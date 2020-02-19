|
Age 54, of St. Paul passed away suddenly, February 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Philip & Audrey; sister, Suzie Elwood; aunt & uncle, Myra & Jack Mogulescu. Survived by wife, Susie Steinbach; daughters, Sam and Sophie Elwood; brothers, Joshua and Peter Elwood; sister, Lis (Davey) Scott; nieces & nephews. Funeral service 2:30 pm, THURSDAY, February 20th, MOUNT ZION TEMPLE, 1300 Summit Avenue, St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Meals on Wheels, meals-on-wheels.com, 1200 Washington Ave. S., Suite 380, Minneapolis, MN 55415. SHIVA at 1878 Carroll Ave., St. Paul, Thurs., Sat., Sun., Mon. and Tues. at 7 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020