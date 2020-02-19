Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
MOUNT ZION TEMPLE
1300 Summit Avenue
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
1878 Carroll Ave.
St. Paul,, MN
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
7:00 PM
1878 Carroll Ave., St. Paul
Shiva
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
1878 Carroll Ave., St. Paul
Shiva
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
1878 Carroll Ave., St. Paul
Shiva
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
1878 Carroll Ave., St. Paul
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin ELWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin ELWOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin ELWOOD Obituary
Age 54, of St. Paul passed away suddenly, February 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Philip & Audrey; sister, Suzie Elwood; aunt & uncle, Myra & Jack Mogulescu. Survived by wife, Susie Steinbach; daughters, Sam and Sophie Elwood; brothers, Joshua and Peter Elwood; sister, Lis (Davey) Scott; nieces & nephews. Funeral service 2:30 pm, THURSDAY, February 20th, MOUNT ZION TEMPLE, 1300 Summit Avenue, St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Meals on Wheels, meals-on-wheels.com, 1200 Washington Ave. S., Suite 380, Minneapolis, MN 55415. SHIVA at 1878 Carroll Ave., St. Paul, Thurs., Sat., Sun., Mon. and Tues. at 7 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -